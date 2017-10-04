2 Kinds of People, A Book Featuring Illustrations Comparing the Two Kinds of People in the World

2 Kinds of People is the interactive visual personality quiz that’s as much fun as a game. It works by showing two illustrations side by side. If you and your partner pick the same one, score it on the foldout wheel in the back, and move to the next. At the end, the number of matches determines where you fall on the Scale of Compatibility, ranging from mortal enemies to soul mates. There are 85 pairs in all, covering food, home, technology, travel, and more. It’s the perfect icebreaker, a clever way to find out if you and your best friend/date/coworker and/or person you just met in a bar are compatible. ( read more )

