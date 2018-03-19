Popular 1990s Actors Audition for Jurassic Park in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Sketch

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Bill Hader, cast members got into character as popular 1990s actors and threw down some hilarious fake auditions for Jurassic Park. Pee-wee Herman (Mikey Day), Adam Sandler (Pete Davidson), and Whoopi Goldberg (Leslie Jones) all took a shot at pinning a role down in the Steven Spielberg film.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.