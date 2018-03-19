Laughing Squid

Popular 1990s Actors Audition for Jurassic Park in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Sketch

by at on

Jurassic Park Auditions

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Bill Hader, cast members got into character as popular 1990s actors and threw down some hilarious fake auditions for Jurassic Park. Pee-wee Herman (Mikey Day), Adam Sandler (Pete Davidson), and Whoopi Goldberg (Leslie Jones) all took a shot at pinning a role down in the Steven Spielberg film.

