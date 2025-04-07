A Booming 1964 BBC Report on a Lambeg Drum ‘Stick-In’ Contest in Banbridge, Northern Ireland

In a booming 1964 report from the classic BBC series “Weird and Wonderful”, newscaster Trevor Philpott reports from Banbridge, Northern Ireland on the annual “Stick-In” (“drum-off”) taking place. The contest consists of drummers from all around the county pounding on their Lambeg drum until the last and best drummer is standing.

…Witness the legendary drummers “stick-in”, a thunderously loud battle between drummers wielding gargantuan Lambeg drums. It’s a test of stamina and determination, where bouts can last for several hours, and in which the goal is simply to make your rival drummer admit that you are the better man and the better drummer.