A 1960s Motown Soul Cover of ‘What I Like About You’ by The Romantics
Postmodern Jukebox collaborated with singer Tia Simone to perform a 1960s Motown era cover of the classic song “What I Like About You” by Detroit rockers
The Romantics. Simone appeared to be paying an incredible tribute to Tina Turner in terms of her dress, her hair flips, and her absolutely stunning vocals.
PMJ powerhouse vocalist Tia Simone is back! This time, we’re taking a Detroit rock classic by The Romantics back to the days of Motown Records and the sweet, sax-y sounds of ’60s Soul.