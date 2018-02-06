John Stratman created a thrilling animation for Mr. Sunday Movies that reimagines a scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where an epic fight went down in Supreme Leader Snoke‘s throne room, as a 16-bit video game. It features music by Kenny Mac.
