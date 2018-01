Over the last 130 years, National Geographic has changed the look of its magazine but never wavered from its commitment to explore ‘the world and all that is in it’.

National Geographic released the first copy of their iconic magazine in 1888. To kick off their 130th birthday celebrations in 2018, they created an amazing timelapse video featuring 130 years worth of National Geographic magazine covers shown in under two minutes.

