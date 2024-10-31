Artist Gives a Super Shiny Disco Ball Makeover to Massive 12 Foot Skeleton

Artist Ali Spagnola gave a super shiny, reflective disco ball makeover to a 12 foot skeleton whom she named Steve, after Steve Rubell, one of the founders of Studio 54. She explained how she got it done, what materials she used, and how much she used.

To make this crazy artwork, I first painted the whole thing chrome to make sure he was shiny through every crack. The he and I had some time to reflect while we took a ride to my studio, where I spent nine days, over 70 hours of work, covering the entire surface of this 12-foot skeleton in tiny mirrored tiles. It took half a million of them.

She then debuted her creation during the day and at night.

I built him in my yard, and holy crap, I had no idea how much he would glisten in the sun.

Spagnoli also built a skeleton out of chicken wire.