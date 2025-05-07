102,974 Singers From All Over the World Perform ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Phrase by Phrase

The Australian band Pub Choir, which is an incredibly unique group of musicians who invite their audience to join them in song, performed the iconic Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” with an incredible 102,974 singers from their world tour of different cities singing different parts. This project took 2½ years of touring to capture each phrase of the song.

Pub Choir tackled the world’s hardest song, included EVERY note, and the result is magnificent. This cover of Bohemian Rhapsody was recorded phrase by phrase at every Pub Choir show since 2022. Watch the audience number grow up the top of the scree

Other Audience Contribution Performances by Pub Choir

via Neatorama