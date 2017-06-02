Laughing Squid

100 Characters From 100 Different Movies Count Down From 100 to 0 in 100 Seconds

Film buff Thor Cromer (a.k.a. “ThorC1138“) has created a compilation video of 100 characters from 100 different movies counting down from 100 to 0 in 100 seconds. The full list of movies is available in the video description.

via The Awesomer

