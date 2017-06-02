100 Characters From 100 Different Movies Count Down From 100 to 0 in 100 Seconds

Film buff Thor Cromer (a.k.a. “ThorC1138“) has created a compilation video of 100 characters from 100 different movies counting down from 100 to 0 in 100 seconds. The full list of movies is available in the video description.
via The Awesomer
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
Film buff Thor Cromer (a.k.a. “ThorC1138“) has created a compilation video of 100 characters from 100 different movies counting down from 100 to 0 in 100 seconds. The full list of movies is available in the video description.
via The Awesomer
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.