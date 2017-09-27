Some of the Greatest Movie Gadgets of All Time

Burger Fiction presents their selections for the 100 greatest movie gadgets of all time. They show off the hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II, the Mark V suitcase armor from Iron Man 2, and Data’s slick shoes from The Goonies.
