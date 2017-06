Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cut, the online video company behind “100 Years of Beauty” series, enlisted 100 Americans to go on camera and read specific lines from popular media in their very best British accent. While there were maybe one or two who were spot on with the speech pattern, most were unable to replicate the dulcet tones of the Queen’s English or (any other regional UK accent). Perhaps Siobhan Thompson can give them some pointers.

Sorry to all of our British fans. They tried their best!