A Soothing 10 Hour Visual Soundscape Featuring Scenic Mountain Footage Taken by Planet Earth II

For their wonderful Real Happiness Project, the filmmakers of BBC Earth and creators of the incredible nature documentary Planet Earth II have repurposed ten hours of footage from their travels to create a soothing visual soundscape of relaxing mountain from around the world.

As part of the Real Happiness Project we want to take you on a journey through some of the most stunning mountainscapes on earth. Fly above the peaks and immerse yourself in this elevated, sky-kissing habitat. All footage used was filmed by the Planet Earth II camera teams whilst out on location.

BBC Earth has also released 10 Hours of Relaxing Planet Earth II Desert Sounds and Jungle Sounds.