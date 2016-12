Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The filmmakers at Corridor Digital have created “Darth Santa Strikes Back!,” a fun Star Wars themed Christmas video where young Kylo Ren spends time with Grandpa Darth Vader during the holidays. The two cause plenty of trouble around town while getting in some much-needed bonding time. This was a sequel to their 2015 Christmas video, “Darth Santa.”

Darth Vader and his Grandson, Kylo Ren, spend some quality time on the dark side of Christmas.