‘Unbreakable’ Nokia 3310 Mobile Phones Destroyed With Thermite (3500°C) & Homemade Lava (1100°C)

Beyond the Press put a pair of “Unbreakable” Nokia 3310 mobile phones to the test by destroying them with thermite at 3500°C and homemade lava at 1100°C. They also recorded the process with their Flir T660 thermal camera.
by Scott Beale at on
Beyond the Press put a pair of “Unbreakable” Nokia 3310 mobile phones to the test by destroying them with thermite at 3500°C and homemade lava at 1100°C. They also recorded the process with their Flir T660 thermal camera.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.