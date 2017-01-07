Laughing Squid

‘Unbreakable’ Nokia 3310 Mobile Phones Destroyed With Thermite (3500°C) & Homemade Lava (1100°C)

Beyond the Press put a pair of “Unbreakable” Nokia 3310 mobile phones to the test by destroying them with thermite at 3500°C and homemade lava at 1100°C. They also recorded the process with their Flir T660 thermal camera.

