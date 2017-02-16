In a bloody good episode of the Frontiers series by Great Big Story, they take a look at the poisonous history of how fake blood is made in Hollywood.

In movies like “The Shining” and “Carrie,” blood came by the buckets. But perfecting that red gooey mess took a long time and several different recipes. From melted insects, to chocolate syrup, to a carefully concocted poisonous substance, fake blood has come a long way. These days, much of the fake blood you see is computer generated. But if you want to go the old-school route, you’ll need insects or poison.