Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Poisonous History of How Fake Blood Is Made

by at on

In a bloody good episode of the Frontiers series by Great Big Story, they take a look at the poisonous history of how fake blood is made in Hollywood.

In movies like “The Shining” and “Carrie,” blood came by the buckets. But perfecting that red gooey mess took a long time and several different recipes. From melted insects, to chocolate syrup, to a carefully concocted poisonous substance, fake blood has come a long way. These days, much of the fake blood you see is computer generated. But if you want to go the old-school route, you’ll need insects or poison.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.