Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Earth Is Slowly Running Out of Usable Sand

by at on

Tom Scott visited a beach in Cape May, New Jersey in his series Things You Might Not Know to explain that the Earth is running out of useable sand. Scott spoke with Steve Rochette of the United States Army Corps of Engineers about the process of dredging sand from offshore onto beaches, and why despite deserts full of sand around the world, sand is not a renewable resource.

I never thought of sand as a non-renewable resource, but there’s only a limited supply: and to make things worse, it keeps getting washed into the sea. At Cape May, New Jersey, the US Army Corps of Engineers have just finished rebuilding a beach: here’s why.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.