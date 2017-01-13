Laughing Squid

The Dark Side of Star-Lord You May Not Have Known About

Looper shared a video where they explore the dark side of everyone’s favorite fictional superhero from Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord (Peter Quill), that you may not have known about. According to Looper, Star-Lord is quite the intergalactic jerk.

Star-Lord has quickly risen to being one of Marvel’s most popular heroes, thanks to his role in Guardians of the Galaxy. But just a few years ago, barely anyone—even comic book fans—knew who he was. His newer fans might be surprised to discover that he’s kind of a galactic jerk, even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe made him look more like Han Solo than Boba Fett. Here’s the dark side of Star-Lord you never knew about…

