Cookie Monster, Elmo, Big Bird and other Sesame Street cast members answer the most searched questions about the show in a video for Wired.

Elmo, Big Bird, Count von Count, Cookie Monster, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Rosita, Abby Cadabby, and Oscar the Grouch hang with WIRED to answer the Internet’s most searched questions about ‘Sesame Street’ and themselves.