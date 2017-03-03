Star Wars Frog Terrarium Featuring a Scene From the Swamp Covered Planet of Dagobah

Adrian Weinberg of the Exotic Aquatic store in Melbourne, Australia created a fascinating Star Wars themed frog terrarium for the Exo Terra reptile show in 2016 that features a memorable scene from the swamp covered planet of Dagobah. A few daring Ewoks somehow managed to sneak into the terrarium.

Weinberg explains the design process as a ‘mad science’, which develops naturally as he experiments with different plants and rocks. One piece of advice he gives for anyone wanting to design more difficult terrariums is to always buy more of the plants, rocks and other design tools than you need – for the purpose of trial and error. (read more)