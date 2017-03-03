Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Star Wars Frog Terrarium Featuring a Scene From the Swamp Covered Planet of Dagobah

by at on

Adrian Weinberg of the Exotic Aquatic store in Melbourne, Australia created a fascinating Star Wars themed frog terrarium for the Exo Terra reptile show in 2016 that features a memorable scene from the swamp covered planet of Dagobah. A few daring Ewoks somehow managed to sneak into the terrarium.

Weinberg explains the design process as a ‘mad science’, which develops naturally as he experiments with different plants and rocks. One piece of advice he gives for anyone wanting to design more difficult terrariums is to always buy more of the plants, rocks and other design tools than you need – for the purpose of trial and error. (read more)

A post shared by Suzi Appel (@suziappel_photo) on

photos by Suzi Appel Photography

via Houzz

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.