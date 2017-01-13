Laughing Squid

Star Wars Darth Vader Oven Glove

The Fowndry is featuring an officially licensed heat-resistant silicone Darth Vader Oven Glove that is designed to look just like one of the feared Sith Lord‘s iconic gloves from Star Wars.

Perfect for force-choking your foes and checking on your Welsh rarebit, the Darth Vader Oven Glove is made from heat-resistant silicone. Far more imposing than the average fluffy oven mitt, this menacing bit of officially licensed Star Wars merchandise makes a great gift for fans of the franchise.

Grab hot dishes from the oven, stoke the coals of your barbecue, or rearrange the logs on a funeral pyre – this geeky oven glove is versatile, tough and delightfully off the wall.

