CineFix has created a compilation video where they present their picks for the 10 best examples of subjectivity in movies. They feature scenes from Apocalypse Now, Fight Club, and Saving Private Ryan.

Stories are told through a certain character’s perspective and filmmakers create various pathways to bridge the gap of understanding between character and audience. We’ve compiled a list of the best film examples that convey a character’s specific state of mind.