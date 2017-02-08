Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Obvious Plant Sneaks Funny Fake Music CD Covers a Into Local Music Store

by at on

obpl

obpl

Comedian Jeff Wysaski of Obvious Plant is back with another funny prank where he managed to sneak a collection of fake music albums into a local music store.

obpl

obpl

obpl

obpl

obpl

A video posted by Obvious Plant (@obviousplant) on

images via Obvious Plant

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.