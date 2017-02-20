Notable Scenes From Iconic Silent Films Brilliantly Transformed Into Humorous GIFs

Charles Edward Bull as Abraham Lincoln in John Ford's The Iron Horse (1924)#PresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/zZEBCrMvQw — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) February 20, 2017

Silent Movie GIFs is a wonderful Twitter feed and reddit page that features GIFs of notable scenes from legendary films that were only available during the Silent Era between 1895 to 1936. This amazing series was created and curated by Toronto resident Don McHoull, who likes “to watch silent movies, and then make gifs from them”, and features such silent film icons as Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Mary Pickford, Lillian Gish and John Barrymore.

William Wellman's Wings (1927) pic.twitter.com/r5B5uoADAk — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) September 16, 2016

Charlie Chaplin in Shanghaied (1915) pic.twitter.com/aqJcbzvKwJ — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) February 19, 2017

Buster Keaton and Natalie Talmadge in Our Hospitality (1923) pic.twitter.com/by3f9kPrvN — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) February 17, 2017

This kid shouldn't have picked a fight with Mary Pickford

(Little Lord Fauntleroy 1921) pic.twitter.com/pXRSUBQDPX — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) February 18, 2017

Jackie Coogan and Charlie Chaplin in The Kid (1921) pic.twitter.com/jy9UoenHtv — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) March 6, 2016