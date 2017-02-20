Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Notable Scenes From Iconic Silent Films Brilliantly Transformed Into Humorous GIFs

by at on

Silent Movie GIFs is a wonderful Twitter feed and reddit page that features GIFs of notable scenes from legendary films that were only available during the Silent Era between 1895 to 1936. This amazing series was created and curated by Toronto resident Don McHoull, who likes “to watch silent movies, and then make gifs from them”, and features such silent film icons as Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Mary Pickford, Lillian Gish and John Barrymore.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.