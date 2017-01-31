Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Captures Never Before Seen Detail in Images of Saturn’s Rings

by at on

Cassini Saturn Rings Lines

NASA‘s Cassini spacecraft has sent back images of Saturn’s rings that capture never before seen detail. The images show so-called “straw” and “propeller” formations in the rings and detail as small as 0.3 miles, which in astronomical terms is miniscule.

Some of the structures seen in recent Cassini images have not been visible at this level of detail since the spacecraft arrived at Saturn in mid-2004. At that time, fine details like straw and propellers — which are caused by clumping ring particles and small, embedded moonlets, respectively — had never been seen before. (Although propellers were present in Cassini’s arrival images, they were actually discovered in later analysis, the following year.)

Cassini Saturn Rings Edge

Cassini Saturn Rings Vertical

images via NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.