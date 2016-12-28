Laughing Squid

Mesmerizing ASMR Macro Footage of Fruits and Vegetables Being Thawed

Stereokroma created mesmerizing ASMR macro footage of fruits and vegetables being thawed with added foley sound effects to enhance the experience. Each clips starts very close and slowly moves out to reveal the item being thawed.

Best experienced with headphones and full screen! It’s fairly mundane when you take something out of the freezer and let it thaw out on the counter – or is it? This video started as an experiment, but after seeing the results, we knew there was a cool video to be made from it. The video was filmed with an improved technique, and everything is just sharper and brighter. As an added bonus, we mixed in foley sound effects to try to ground the visuals in an auditory space.

