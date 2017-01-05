Laughing Squid

Mark Hamill Talks About His Role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Back in 1983

Galaxy of Toys shared a vintage interview with Mark Hamill from 1983 where he talks about how he and George Lucas discussed Luke Skywalker‘s future mentor role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

via reddit

