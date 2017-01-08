Laughing Squid

Mark Hamill Records Donald Trump’s Happy New Year Tweet in the Voice of Batman Villain The Joker

Mark Hamill made a brilliant recording of what Donald Trump’s “Happy New Year” tweet would sound like in the voice of The Joker or as Hamill calls him, “The Trumpster”. The audio file is labeled “quote #1”, so it looks like we will be seeing more of these wonderful recordings in the future.

Mark Hamill has been voicing the The Joker for years, starting in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series.

