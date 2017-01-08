Mark Hamill Records Donald Trump’s Happy New Year Tweet in the Voice of Batman Villain The Joker

Mark Hamill made a brilliant recording of what Donald Trump’s “Happy New Year” tweet would sound like in the voice of The Joker or as Hamill calls him, “The Trumpster”. The audio file is labeled “quote #1”, so it looks like we will be seeing more of these wonderful recordings in the future.

Mark Hamill has been voicing the The Joker for years, starting in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

BILLION DOLLAR IDEA: an App that you can feed every Trump tweet into that plays it back in @HamillHimself Joker voice. You're welcome. — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 7, 2017

OH MY GOD HE'S DOING IT. @HamillHimself reads Trump quotes in the Joker's voice. Here we go… https://t.co/qJIduaYrTO — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 8, 2017