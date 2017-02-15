Living Off the Grid in Fiordland, New Zealand, One of the Most Beautiful and Remote Places in the World

The Great Big Story piece “Living Off the Grid in Paradise” tells the story of Warrick Mitchell, who lives in near isolation in Fiordland, New Zealand. Fiordland is one of the most remote places in the world, but its small community enjoys the beauty of the local scenery and activities like surfing, fishing, and boating.

Warrick Mitchell lives deep in one of the world’s most remote locations: Fiordland, New Zealand. His home in the country’s oldest national park is nestled in a vast wildness accessible only by boat or airplane, a four day’s walk from the nearest road. Life in isolation can be hard, but surrounded by breathtaking, pristine natural beauty, plentiful wildlife and a small but tight-knit community that is always willing to lend a hand, Mitchell would have it no other way.