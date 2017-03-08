Laughing Squid

Kind Hearted Truck Drivers Generously Provide Water to a Dehydrated Abandoned Baby Elephant

When three kind hearted truck drivers – Carlos Santos, Johan Groenewald and Pieter Roussow – who work for AfriAg Global were detoured off their regular route due a bridge that had been washed out near Nata, Botswana, they came across a very dehydrated baby elephant who had been somehow abandoned by her herd. After giving the tiny pachyderm the water she needed, the three men contacted the Elephant Sands to make arrangements for her care. Once the bridge was clear, the men gently loaded the elephant into their truck and made their way to the little one’s new temporary home. After a couple of days, Elephants Without Borders took over the elephant’s care.

via Good Things Guy, The Dodo

