How to Make a Bicycle That Rides on Car Tires

Instructables contributor Mr-Mash has created a bicycle that rides on a set of actual car tires using a welder, an angle grinder, measurement devices, safety equipment, and more. Mr-Mash’s full tutorial is available to view on Instructables.

This whole thing started off with me finding rusty holes in my car and I figured for the cost of paying someone to fix it I could buy a welder and do it myself, seems logical, right?

I was speaking to a friend about needing to learn how to weld and he said why not build a bike (we originally met while I was working in a bike shop and he came in looking for parts for a chopper he was building) he lent me a couple of books by Atomic Zombie, who you should check out, that dude builds some cool stuff.

After toying with the idea for a while it seemed like a good one but I was concerned that it wouldn’t come out right so it was decided that I would build something a little silly, so, hence the car wheel bicycle was born. (read more)