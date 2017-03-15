How Shyness Can Be Overcome By Valuing Oneself As Equal to Everyone Else in Any Situation

In a helpful episode in their series of incredibly helpful videos, the School of Life offers insightful advice about learning to love and value oneself as equal to anyone else, which in turn can help to overcome paralyzing shyness in a social situation.

Someone becomes a cosmopolitan not on the basis of having a buoyant or gregarious nature but because they are in touch with a fundamental truth about humanity, because they know that irrespective of appearance, we are the same species beneath, an insight that the tongue-tied guest at the party or the awkward seducer in the restaurant are guilty of implicitly refusing.