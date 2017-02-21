Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Dungeon Master, A Fantasy LEGO Set Allowing You to Build and Investigate Dungeons and Lairs

by at on

Dungeon Master

Dungeon Master is a fantasy LEGO set, inspired by games such as HeroQuest and Dungeons & Dragons, that was designed by Ymarilego. One of the cool features of Ymarilego’s LEGO set is that users can “create their own dungeons and lairs for the heroes to investigate.” The Dungeon Master set has achieved 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas website and is currently waiting to be reviewed and approved by LEGO.

Ymarilego also made a small cartoon to give us a taste of how our Dungeon Master adventures might go.

DM cartoon 1

Dungeon Master

Dungeon Master

Dungeon Master

Dungeon Master

via Geekologie

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.