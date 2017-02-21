Dungeon Master, A Fantasy LEGO Set Allowing You to Build and Investigate Dungeons and Lairs

Dungeon Master is a fantasy LEGO set, inspired by games such as HeroQuest and Dungeons & Dragons, that was designed by Ymarilego. One of the cool features of Ymarilego’s LEGO set is that users can “create their own dungeons and lairs for the heroes to investigate.” The Dungeon Master set has achieved 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas website and is currently waiting to be reviewed and approved by LEGO.

Ymarilego also made a small cartoon to give us a taste of how our Dungeon Master adventures might go.

