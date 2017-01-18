Laughing Squid

Different Fuels Ignite in Slow Motion Inside of a See Through Combustion Engine

Warped Perception filmed different fuels igniting in slow motion inside of a see-through combustion engine. Gasoline, acetylene, and rubbing alcohol all run through the engine with various levels of intensity.

See Through Glass Head on Briggs and Stratton Internal Combustion Engine in Slow Motion and 4K Slow Motion. you can see just how and engine really works and the internal engine combustion process when we use our Phantom to film inside the engine in High Speed. We made a glass head for a Briggs and Stratton engine to make the combustion process visible.

via reddit

