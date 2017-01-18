Different Fuels Ignite in Slow Motion Inside of a See Through Combustion Engine

Warped Perception filmed different fuels igniting in slow motion inside of a see-through combustion engine. Gasoline, acetylene, and rubbing alcohol all run through the engine with various levels of intensity.

