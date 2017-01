Dax Shepard and Michael Peña star in the comedy CHIPs, an R-rated adaptation of the classic television series about members of the California Highway Patrol. Shepard also wrote and directed the film, which will be released on May 24, 2017.

Dax Shepard (“Hit and Run,” TV’s “Parenthood”) and Michael Peña (“The Martian”) star in the action comedy “CHIPS.” Shepard also directs from a script he penned based on the characters from the popular ‘70s television series created by Rick Rosner.