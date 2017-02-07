Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Danny Rand Returns Home to Avenge His Parents in Official Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ on Netflix

by at on

Netflix released the official trailer for Iron Fist, their upcoming original series that follows Marvel superhero and martial arts master Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he returns home to avenge his parents. Iron Fist is set to premiere March 17th, 2017 on Netflix.

Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.