Danny Rand Returns Home to Avenge His Parents in Official Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ on Netflix

Netflix released the official trailer for Iron Fist, their upcoming original series that follows Marvel superhero and martial arts master Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he returns home to avenge his parents. Iron Fist is set to premiere March 17th, 2017 on Netflix.

Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.