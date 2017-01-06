Laughing Squid

Creative Jewelry That Looks Like Ears and Fingers

Earring

German nail and jewelry artist Nadja Buttendorf has created a line of anatomically realistic jewelry that makes the wearer look as if they have extra body parts, specifically fingers and ears. The jewelry is made of silicon and comes in a variety of shades. In an interview with The Creator’s Project, Buttendorf explained her philosophy around the concept of body jewelry.

If our body [had] another physiognomy, would we look different to the world? Why not to have four ears? What would it like to have four ears? Could we listen different or even more? Why are our ears not positioned on our arms? …With the FINGERring and EARring I am using jewelry as a tool to set the human body free of a normbody

A photo posted by Nadja Buttendorf (@nadjalien) on

A video posted by Nadja Buttendorf (@nadjalien) on

Earring Colors

A video posted by Nadja Buttendorf (@nadjalien) on

via The Creator’s Project, Geekologie

