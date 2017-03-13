British Expatriate Spends an Economical Night in a Tokyo Capsule Hotel With a Pile of Kit Kat Wasabi

For his video series “Abroad in Japan“, British expatriate Chris Broad, a teacher in Japan, decided to spend an economical night in an inexpensive capsule hotel in Tokyo. Although he was working on a limited budget, Broad found the night valuable, recommending the capsule concept rather highly. The Kit-Kat Wasabi, not so much.
(*New Video*) Staying at a Tokyo Capsule Hotel
? Let's sleep in a box with a pile of Kit Kat Wasabi.https://t.co/YPCARDvsDm pic.twitter.com/gZP4ytwxAh
— Chris Broad (@AbroadInJapan) March 10, 2017