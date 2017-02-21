Laughing Squid

An Amusing Tour Through a Tiny Two-Floor 86 Square Foot Micro-Apartment in Tokyo

Bryce Langston, host of the fascinating series “Living Big In A Tiny House“, traveled to Tokyo to tour an remarkable two-floor micro-apartment that measures in at only 86 square feet. The occupant, Emma of Tokidoki Traveller, offered a rather amusing tour explaining how she can’t stretch out her arms horizontally, she can do so vertically.

Japan is famous throughout the world for it’s high population, cramped living conditions and downsized architecture. Even by Japanese standards though, this tiny Tokyo apartment is a lot smaller than usual. At only 8 square meters (82 square feet) this simple home is so small that it’s occupant Emma is able to reach out and touch both walls. Thankfully, some clever design elements allows the micro apartment to be a very functional and cosy home.

