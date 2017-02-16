Laughing Squid

Actor Michael Kenneth Williams Asks Different Versions of Himself If He’s Being Typecast

In an honest piece of self-reflection for the Atlantic series “Question Your Answers“, actor Michael Kenneth Williams, most known for his exquisite portrayal of Omar Little in the sublime HBO series The Wire, Albert “Chalky” White on Boardwalk Empire and Freddy Knight on The Night Of spoke with different versions of himself to figure out whether or not he felt like he was being typecast.

I’m just saying. I think you gon’ always be playing some version of Mike.
Gangster Mike,
Old-timey gangster Mike,
Southern gangster Mike.
But I’m not a gangster.
Everyone that knows me knows that.
Self-denying gangster Mike.
Look I picked these roles.
Me.
I made this path for myself.

