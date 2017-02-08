A VHS tape from 1996 demonstrates what the internet looked like in its early days. The instructor takes viewers through the exciting world of “Hyper Text Transport Protocols“, “Universal Resources Locators“, and speeds as fast as 28.8 Kbps.

Transferred from a VHS video tape, this 1996 video shows how to use a PC and how to use the PC to access the new “world wide web.” I had my first website that year. It was a one pager which got an average of one visit per day, which wasn’t too bad back then. I’m guessing the average 1st grader knows more about using a PC and the internet than this professional instructional video is teaching. You won’t believe how backwards the state of PC and internet use 15 years will seem to you as you watch.