A Moving Super Mario Bros. LEGO Diorama Operated by a Hand-Crank

Jason Cichon of Adelaide, Australia spent 8 days creating a fantastic small moving Super Mario Bros. diorama made out of LEGO that is operated by a hand-crank. The diorama takes us through a simplified version of the classic World 1-1.
