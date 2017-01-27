Laughing Squid

A Moving Super Mario Bros. LEGO Diorama Operated by a Hand-Crank

Jason Cichon of Adelaide, Australia spent 8 days creating a fantastic small moving Super Mario Bros. diorama made out of LEGO that is operated by a hand-crank. The diorama takes us through a simplified version of the classic World 1-1.

via The Brothers Brick

