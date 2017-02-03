Laughing Squid

A Look at How Large a Building Would Need to Be In Order to Hold All 7.4 Billion People on Earth

Real Life Lore looked at some of the largest buildings ever constructed or proposed to determine how large a building would have to be to hold all 7.4 billion people on Earth. The resulting “Mega Cube” would be the biggest structure ever built, but would still fit comfortably within the borders of Manhattan.

So, what if everybody in the world all got together in the same building? What would it look like? We explore the answer in this video!

The channel created a similar video that calculated how large a city would be if it held the world’s entire population.

