A LEGO Mindstorms Robot Plotter That Can Quickly Print and Sign Holiday Cards

The Holiday Card Plott3r solves the holiday card crunch by printing and signing holiday cards and dispensing envelopes – entirely with LEGO elements. Powered by LEGO MINDSTORMS sensors and motors, the robot pints three designs – a snowflake, holiday tree and Santa’s signature.