Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A LEGO Mindstorms Robot Plotter That Can Quickly Print and Sign Holiday Cards

by at on

The Holiday Card Plott3r is a robot built by Sanjay and Arvind Seshan with LEGO Mindstorms that quickly prints and signs holiday cards. Users can select the design by placing a cube in the desired configuration to draw a snowflake, a Christmas tree, or even Santa’s signature.

The Holiday Card Plott3r solves the holiday card crunch by printing and signing holiday cards and dispensing envelopes – entirely with LEGO elements. Powered by LEGO MINDSTORMS sensors and motors, the robot pints three designs – a snowflake, holiday tree and Santa’s signature.

About these ads
Geek Gifts


  

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy