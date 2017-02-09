Laughing Squid

A LEGO Mindstorms Robot Plays an Impressive Piano Cover of ‘On Longing’ by Holly Throsby

A LEGO Mindstorms robot plays an impressive piano cover of “On Longing” by Holly Throsby in a video by the channel TECHNICally Possible. The robot uses multiple motors to control the placement and motion of its four fingers.

Piano playing Lego robot. Uses one main driving motor, and 3 motors to control positioning of: The single finger of the left hand on the first note, the two fingers of the right hand on the third note, and the third finger of the right hand on the 4th note (sometimes).

Here is a non-robotic version of the song played by Throsby herself.

