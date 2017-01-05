A Daughter Shares Her Father’s Joyful Reaction to Actor Diego Luna’s Accent in Star Wars ‘Rogue One’

A photo posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:30pm PST

Over the New Year’s weekend, a young woman named Perls took her Mexican-born father to see Rogue One. She wasn’t sure how he was going to react to to the film, but when he noticed that actor Diego Luna did not try to hide his own Mexican accent while playing the role of Captain Cassion Andor, Perl’s father took great interest. The two discussed the importance of representation after the movie, about which she later wrote in a really touching post on Tumblr. The actor took notice of Perl’s post and tweeted it out to his followers.

Once the tweet started trending, Perl posted her father’s delightful reaction on YouTube.