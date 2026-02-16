Recreating the Addictive Beat of the Dead or Alive Song ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’

Musician Captain Pikant used a Hapax sequencer to recreate the incredibly addictive beat of the iconic Dead or Alive song “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” from 1984, explaining how this beat is structured to make it eternally recognizable.

“You Spin Me Round” was the career turning point for the British band “Dead or Alive” – and also for Stock Aitken Waterman. …we’re going to recreate its drums on a modern sequencer so you can follow along and use those techniques in your own beats.