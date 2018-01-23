Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Japanese Company Sets Guinness World Record for Creating the Smallest Fidget Spinner

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Japanese Company Sets Guinness World Record for Creating the Smallest Fidget Spinner

The Japanese company MinebeaMitsumi Inc. from Minato, Tokyo set a new Guinness World Record for creating the smallest fidget spinner. Their extremely tiny toy measures a mere 0.2 inches and can easily fit on top of a fingertip.

Built using MinebeaMitsumi Inc’s existing record-breaking product, the Smallest commercially available steel ball bearing which itself is a mere 1.499 mm, the spinner weighs a feather-lite 0.027 g (0.00095 oz).

“From the viewpoint of a professional, toy finger spinners are not yet perfect. We can feel the quality when we touch them,” said project leader, Shigeru None. (read more)

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy