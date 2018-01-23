Japanese Company Sets Guinness World Record for Creating the Smallest Fidget Spinner

The Japanese company MinebeaMitsumi Inc. from Minato, Tokyo set a new Guinness World Record for creating the smallest fidget spinner. Their extremely tiny toy measures a mere 0.2 inches and can easily fit on top of a fingertip.

Built using MinebeaMitsumi Inc’s existing record-breaking product, the Smallest commercially available steel ball bearing which itself is a mere 1.499 mm, the spinner weighs a feather-lite 0.027 g (0.00095 oz).

“From the viewpoint of a professional, toy finger spinners are not yet perfect. We can feel the quality when we touch them,” said project leader, Shigeru None. (read more)