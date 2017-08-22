Laughing Squid

Chinese School Girl Set Guinness World Record for Jumping Over 110 Individual Skipping Ropes

In 2011, young girl Wang Zhuoxin of the Zhuang Central Primary School in Beijing, China set the Guinness World Record for jumping over 110 individual skipping ropes with the help of 55 of her classmates.

Standing either side of Wang in two large semi-circles, 55 of her school mates swung the ropes – making sure they all moved together so as not to trip their friend up.

The challenge was a successful attempt at the record for Most ropes skipped, with Guinness World Records official Angela Wu on hand to adjudicate.

