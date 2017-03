Theo Cook, a master craftsman and woodworking teacher at Robinson House Studio in the UK, produced an incredible piece of wood art when he created a beautiful Japanese dovetail joint. In Theo’s video, he demonstrates how the joint perfectly fits together and taken apart.

A post shared by MasterCraftsman,Designer/Maker (@theo__cook) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

A post shared by MasterCraftsman,Designer/Maker (@theo__cook) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:49pm PST

