Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

WoodSwimmer, A Gorgeous Stop-Motion Video Made by Cutting Cross-Sections of Wood

by at on

WoodSwimmer” by filmmaker Brett Foxwell is an absolutely gorgeous video made from pieces of wood. Using cross-sectional photos and stop-motion techniques, Foxwell was able to achieve a luxurious liquidity in which one can visually swim through the otherwise hard surfaces, offering a unique view both inside and out of this natural element.

WoodSwimmer is based on a concept I developed while designing a new stop-motion universe where wood is the primary element. The sequences are cross-sectional photographic scans of pieces of hardwood, burls and branches. It is a straightforward technique but one which is brutally tedious to complete.

A post shared by b foxwell (@bfophoto) on

WoodSwimmer Cross Section

Wood Swimmer

WoodSwimmer

via Colossal


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.