WoodSwimmer, A Gorgeous Stop-Motion Video Made by Cutting Cross-Sections of Wood

“WoodSwimmer” by filmmaker Brett Foxwell is an absolutely gorgeous video made from pieces of wood. Using cross-sectional photos and stop-motion techniques, Foxwell was able to achieve a luxurious liquidity in which one can visually swim through the otherwise hard surfaces, offering a unique view both inside and out of this natural element.

WoodSwimmer is based on a concept I developed while designing a new stop-motion universe where wood is the primary element. The sequences are cross-sectional photographic scans of pieces of hardwood, burls and branches. It is a straightforward technique but one which is brutally tedious to complete.

A post shared by b foxwell (@bfophoto) on May 4, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

via Colossal